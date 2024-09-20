Popular Eatery Opens New Location At Ridge Hill In Yonkers

Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar now has a new location at the Ridge Hill Shopping Center in Yonkers at 242 Market St. next to the Legoland Discovery Center, Yonkers city officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 19.

The establishment is the eatery's second location in Westchester following the White Plains restaurant at 166 Mamaroneck Ave.

Those who stop by the new eatery can expect Mexican cuisine classics such as tacos, fajitas, loaded burritos, empanadas, and chips with salsa and guacamole.

Other specialty menu items include nacho fries loaded with guacamole, sour cream, pico, jalapenos, shredded cheese, and black beans, as well as Mexican fried fondido, consisting of lightly battered Oaxaca cheese fried with chipotle mayo.

Fans of cocktails will also want to pay the restaurant a visit, as the drink menu is pretty extensive. Offerings include mai tais, sangria, leche martinis, mango chamoy, and coronitas, as well as margaritas served frozen or on the rocks.

If this sparks your curiosity, here's what visitors had to say about the White Plains location in Yelp reviews:

"The quesadillas were phenomenal. I want to return for those. So so good," wrote Renée C. of White Plains in a five-star review, also adding, "Margaritas were pretty good, they tasted homemade not from an artificial mix, which is important and they were right at the threshold of not being too sweet."

"Came across this cantina and did not regret it! Their birria tacos are really good!!!!!" said Amelia M. of Stewart Manor.

For a look at the Ridge Hill locale's full menu, click here.

