Wrong-Way, Head-On Crash: Person Killed In Collision Between SUV, Car In Yonkers

One person was killed and two others hospitalized in a head-on, wrong-way crash in Westchester.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, April 9 on I-87 near Exit 1 in Yonkers.

A preliminary investigation by New York State Police determined a wrong-way driver of an Acura MDX was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when it struck a Honda Civic head-on.

Two individuals were injured and transported to area hospitals and a third individual was pronounced dead during transport to a third local hospital.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

