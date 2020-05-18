Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Yonkers Daily Voice serves Yonkers, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Yonkers Daily Voice serves Yonkers, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: JCPenney Plans To Permanently Close More Than 240 Stores
Police & Fire

Two Arrested After Large Fight Breaks Out In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two men were arrested following a large fight in New Rochelle.
Two men were arrested following a large fight in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Two men were arrested after police responded to several reports of a large group of people gathering.

The incident took place in Westchester around midnight on Sunday, May 18, in New Rochelle.

According to Costa, the department received several calls of a group of about 75 people gathering in the area of Brook Street and Lincoln Avenue, said New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa.

Shortly after midnight, police received another call of a disorderly group fighting on Hartley Court.

New Rochelle Police units responded, began to disperse the crowd when several men began fighting aggressively in the lot, Costa said.

Two of the aggressors were physically subdued and taken into custody.

Arrested were: Terrance Holden, 25, and Blake Edwards, 21, both of New Rochelle.

Both men were charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Yonkers Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.