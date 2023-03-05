Trio Nabbed With 17 Suspected Stolen Catalytic Converters In Yonkers

Three men were caught with 17 suspected stolen catalytic converters at a parking garage in Westchester.

Shortly before dawn Wednesday, March 1, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the garage in the rear of 80 Alexander St. on a report of an occupied suspicious vehicle.

According to information provided by the Yonkers PD:

Officers located two vehicles next to each other – a 2022 BMW X7 and a 2016 Lexus ES 350 – and three subjects, one outside the Lexus and two occupying the BMW.

The Lexus had no license plates attached and the trunk was fully open; Police initiated an investigation.

An inventory search of the BMW resulted in the discovery 17 cut catalytic converters in the trunk, presumed stolen.

Further inventory searches of both vehicles yielded additional cutting tools and accessories, including multiple batteries, metal sawing blades, bolt cutters, and a portable two-way radio.

Officers observed inside the Lexus tools commonly used to remove catalytic converters, including a hydraulic jack and an electric Sawzall metal cutting instrument.

A registration inquiry of the BMW showed it was reported stolen out of Suffolk County.

A registration inquiry of the Lexus revealed it was suspended for parking violations.

The three suspects, who also reside in Manhattan, were placed into custody pending further investigation. They are:

Luis Abreu-Martinez, age 29,

Frederi Mendez-Guzman, age 28,

Justin Cordero, age 19.

Abreu-Martinez was charged with possession of burglar tools, a Class A misdemeanor.

Mendez-Guzman and Cordero were both booked on one charge of criminal possession of stolen property, a Class C felony.

Abreu-Martinez was released with a desk appearance ticket and Mendez-Guzman and Cordero were arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court on Wednesday, March 1.

The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.

In order to charge the defendants with the catalytic converter thefts, the owners of the targeted vehicles must file a complaint.

The Yonkers Police are asking any residents who had their catalytic converters stolen the nights of Tuesday, February 28, or Wednesday, March 1 (or days prior) to call the Yonkers Police at 914- 377-7900 or send an email to police@ypd.yonkersny.gov. Please reference case 23028582.

