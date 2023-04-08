Shut-Down Smoke Shop Sold Marijuana To Children In Yonkers, Police Say

A smoke shop in Westchester County was shut down after allegedly selling unpermitted products containing THC to juveniles, police said.

The smoke shop establishment, located in Yonkers at 2B Main St. in Getty Square, was shut down after the city's smoke shop task force executed a search warrant and inspected the business, Yonkers Police announced on Friday, April 7.

According to authorities, the shop had been selling marijuana to juveniles.

Following the search, officers confiscated products such as:

Unpermitted loose marijuana;

Packaged marijuana;

THC edibles;

THC vapes;

Flavored nicotine vapes.

Some of the products allegedly featured packaging that included labels such as "ice cream cake" and cartoon graphics in an effort to appeal to children and young adults.

One person was arrested in connection with a different licensing violation, police said.

Although the business was allegedly selling unlawful products, it was shut down for building code violations, as current cannabis law does not allow authorities to shut down shops for selling such products, Yonkers Police said.

The department issued a warning to any other unlicensed businesses also selling unpermitted cannabis products in the city.

"Any location that is selling marijuana is doing so unlawfully and will be subject to inspection and having any illegal wares confiscated," the department said in a post on social media.

The city of Yonkers does not currently have any licensed cannabis retails stores.

