Shoplifter Arrested 17th Time In Year: Yonkers Police Urge For Different Bail Laws

A man faces his 17th arrest in a little more than a year after shoplifting from a store in Westchester County, leading a police department to urge lawmakers to allow courts to hold repeat offenders in jail.

The plea came from the Yonkers Police Department, who arrested 25-year-old Anthony Arias of the Bronx on Sunday night, Feb. 12 after he allegedly shoplifted from the Burlington Coat Factory at 2500 Central Park Ave.

Police added that it was Arias' seventeenth arrest since January 2022 and that since then, he has failed to appear in court six times, had two open arrest warrants, and four open bench warrants.

In a video released by the department on social media, Arias can be seen carrying bags full of stolen items out of the store without anyone attempting to stop him.

"Thieves and recidivist property offenders have been empowered to literally stroll through our retail stores and steal what they want with impunity," the department said in a social media post.

The department added, "scenes like this were unheard of in our community a short time ago. These perpetrators have no fear of committing crimes or getting caught."

The cause of this rise in crime, the department said, is bail reform that has "degraded the quality-of-life in our region and led to an increase in crime and lawlessness."

In a plea to the New York State Legislature, the department urged for laws allowing courts to have the discretion to jail offenders based on their likelihood to commit similar crimes or the danger they pose to other people.

"Fix our laws. Put victims and law-abiding citizens first," the department said.

