Man Wanted For Robbing Yonkers Gas Station At Gunpoint, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Shell gas station, located at 731 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers
Shell gas station, located at 731 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Westchester County.

A man entered a Shell gas station in Yonkers, located at 731 Central Park Ave., on Sunday, Dec. 11, and displayed a handgun to the store clerk, the Yonkers Police Department reported.

The man left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Authorities said the individual was described as a Black man who was wearing dark clothing, including a hooded sweatshirt and a mask.

As of the announcement at about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers were at the scene canvassing the area, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call 914-377-7900.

