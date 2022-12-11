Man Wanted For Robbing Yonkers Gas Station At Gunpoint, Police Say

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Westchester County.

A man entered a Shell gas station in Yonkers, located at 731 Central Park Ave., on Sunday, Dec. 11, and displayed a handgun to the store clerk, the Yonkers Police Department reported.

The man left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Authorities said the individual was described as a Black man who was wearing dark clothing, including a hooded sweatshirt and a mask.

As of the announcement at about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers were at the scene canvassing the area, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call 914-377-7900.

