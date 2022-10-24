Man Charged With Setting Yonkers Home On Fire In Domestic Violence Incident: Police

Police in Westchester County have charged a man with setting a home on fire as part of a domestic violence incident.

On Friday, Oct. 21, at around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a home in Yonkers located at 50 Gunther Ave. that had been set on fire as part of an "escalation of on-going domestic violence issues with a former acquaintance," police said.

Police charged 28-year-old Kostiantyn Limanskyi, address unknown, with third-degree arson in relation to the incident.

There were no injuries, and there was minor damage to the exterior of the residence, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.