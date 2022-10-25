Know Him? Yonkers Police Looking To ID Man In Hospital

Police are asking for help in identifying a man who is receiving care in a Westchester County hospital.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Yonkers Police said an unidentified man was receiving care in a local hospital, and that they were unable to find proper identification for him.

Police said that the man is believed to be a resident of the Getty Square area and that without identification, they would not be able to notify his family that he was in the hospital.

The man has not been reported missing, police said.

Those with information are asked to call 914-377-7900 or email police@ypd.yonkersny.gov.

