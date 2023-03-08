Fatal Fire: At Least 1 Dead After Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Yonkers Apartment Building

At least one person was killed and several others injured during a massive blaze overnight at an apartment building in Westchester County.

The blaze began in Yonkers at the Mona Lisa Cooperative Residence at 671 Bronx River Road shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

Members of the Yonkers Fire and Police departments are still on the scene engaged in active fire operations and traffic control, said officials with the Yonkers Police Department.

Residents have been evacuated to the Community Center north of the fire scene.

"Sadly, one male resident has been pronounced deceased," officials said.

Additional injuries were reported by five residents and first responders.

Bronx River Road between Midland Avenue and Mile Square is closed for fire operations; other street closures are in the immediate vicinity.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

