Dog Found Tied To Tree, Left Overnight In Yonkers Park

A pit bull puppy left tied to a tree over the span of a night in Westchester County was saved by police.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, police in Yonkers responded to Smith O’Hara Levine Park behind Wolffe Street after they were notified about the puppy.

There, they found the pit bull tied to a tree. It was likely that the dog was stuck there for the entirety of the night before, according to Yonkers Police.

After finding the poor animal and freeing it, police then took it to the Friends of Yonkers Animal Shelter. If no one claims ownership of the dog in a week, it will then be put up for adoption, the police department said.

The pit bull puppy was not the only animal that was given a helping hand on Sunday, as the department also found two lost huskies on Van Cortlandt Park Avenue. Luckily though, officers were able to reunite the two dogs with their owner.

The department said it is always willing to help animals in need.

"Cops are here to help everyone, but looking out for vulnerable populations - including kids, the elderly, and animals - hold a special place for most first responders because they need a little more assistance than most," the department said in a post on social media.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.