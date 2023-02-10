Carjacking Suspect Tracked To Yonkers: Police Still On Scene

Police are currently active in a part of Westchester County after a carjacking suspect was tracked to the area.

The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9, when a carjacking happened in the Bronx. The suspect was then tracked to Yonkers, where they were caught and placed in custody, Yonkers Police announced around 10:30 a.m.

Members of the Yonkers Police Department and the Westchester County Department of Public Safety are still engaged in police activity in the area of 354 Nepperhan Ave. in relation to the car-jacking, authorities said.

No shots were fired during the incident despite reports on social media, and there is no current threat to public safety.

More information regarding the incident may be released by the New York City Police Department or the Westchester County Police Department. The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

