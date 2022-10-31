Bear Alert: Police In Yonkers Report Sightings, Warn Against Feeding

Police are receiving multiple reports of a black bear sauntering around in a Westchester County neighborhood.

The bear was spotted in Yonkers in the Lawrence Park neighborhood in the area of Essex Place at Rockledge Road, Yonkers Police announced late Monday afternoon, Oct. 31.

Anyone who sees a black bear near their home should watch for aggressive behavior and call the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wildlife Line at (845) 256-3098, police said.

"Food sources attract bears - the leading cause of bear complaints in New York is bears getting into residential garbage and birdfeeders. Please remove all unnatural external food sources to reduce potential contact," Yonkers Police said.

If a bear appears aggressive or threatening, people should call 911, according to authorities.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.