Anti-Police Rhetoric Displayed On Vehicle During Senior Class Parade In Westchester

Some high school students in Westchester drew the ire of officials after displaying anti-police rhetoric on their vehicles during a traditional senior class parade.

This week, during the Village of Bronxville’s senior class parade celebrating the first day of school, a vehicle was seen with “ACAB” and “F12” painted on its windows, both anti-police acronyms.

“ACAB” means “All Cops are Bastards,” while “F12” represents “(Expletive deleted) —— the police.”

Bronxville Police Chief Christopher Satriale took offense to the messages, noting that his department “has an impeccable reputation throughout the community,” in a lengthy social media post lambasting the statements.

“I cannot understand why someone would write this on their vehicle and drive around,” he said. “What encounter with police occurred that would result in this broad-brush approach to criticism of my entire profession? Or is it just an opportunity to ‘jump on the bandwagon’ in criticism of law enforcement.

Satriale also made note that during the COVID-19 crisis, the department stepped up and went the extra mile to help the village’s most vulnerable residents who were in need during the pandemic.

“My officers have worked tirelessly throughout the years in service to our village - this unselfish dedication was never more evident than during the height of COVID-19 when our officers delivered food and medication to homebound seniors and those with underlying medical conditions,” he said.

The police chief’s sentiment was shared by other elected officials on social media, and Satriale said that he is looking to locate the owner of the vehicle so they can have a discussion on the matter moving forward.

“I welcome a discussion with a person that has such strong negative feelings about a profession that continues to serve with honor, respect, and integrity regardless of the circumstances,” he said.

“I do not messenger or chat - I prefer face to face conversations so please call me to set up an appointment. Thank you to all Bronxville Police Officers for your continued hard work and dedication to the Village of Bronxville.”

