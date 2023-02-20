48-Year-Old Yonkers Police Detective Dies Suddenly

A 48-year-old member of a police department in Westchester has died suddenly.

The detective, a 16-year veteran with the Yonkers PD, died on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 19 in New York City after he apparently suffered a medical event while operating a motor vehicle in New York City, according to preliminary indications, the department announced Monday morning, Feb. 20.

His identity is being withheld pending family notifications, according to the Yonkers PD/

“Our city is mourning a tragedy," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said in a statement. "This detective was known and loved by many in the law enforcement community.

"He dedicated himself to our department and committed himself to protecting and serving this great city. May his family be comforted and embraced by all of our sympathy and support.”

Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said: “We pray for his family and our brothers and sisters in blue; his commitment to his family and the City of Yonkers will serve as his legacy. God bless the Yonkers Police Department.”

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

