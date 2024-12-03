Mostly Cloudy 37°

Over $32K Lotto Jackpot Served Fresh At Popular Yonkers Deli

A lucky deli customer in Westchester struck gold, winning a top lottery prize worth tens of thousands of dollars, New York Lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket was sold at Palmer Rd. Lizzie's in Yonkers. 

The $32,528 top-prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold for the Monday, Dec. 2, drawing at a Yonkers business, according to New York Lottery officials. 

The ticket was sold at Palmer Road Lizzie's, a popular deli located at 468 Palmer Rd. in Yonkers, officials said. 

If you want to try your luck, Take 5 players can pick numbers from one through 39, and the game offers twice-daily opportunities to win big with drawings held at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. 

