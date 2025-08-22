'Oily Sheen' On Bronx River May Be Result Of Yonkers Leak, Officials Warn

According to New York State Assemblymember Emerita Torres, Con Edison reported a dielectric leak in Yonkers that appears linked to an oily sheen observed on the Bronx River. The sheen has been detected at multiple points downstream, including near the Bronx Zoo.

Con Edison has since installed absorbent booms at Yonkers outfalls and is conducting further testing to confirm the source of the discharge and to assess potential health or environmental impacts.

“We are in close contact with Con Edison and will provide updates as more details are confirmed,” Torres said in her Thursday evening community advisory.

Residents with concerns are urged to call the Assemblymember’s office at 718-893-0202. For electric, gas, or steam emergencies, Con Edison can be reached directly at 1-800-752-6633.

