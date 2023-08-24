Officers Injured: Chase Ends In Crash With Civilian Car While Suspect Escapes In Yonkers

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 23, when Yonkers Police units were engaged in a chase with a vehicle wanted for fleeing from numerous traffic stops in the past, according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank M. DiDomizio.

During the pursuit, a cruiser occupied by two Yonkers Police officers crashed into an uninvolved vehicle that contained two civilians. The collision caused injuries to all four involved people, who were taken to local trauma centers in stable condition as a precaution, DiDomizio said.

Investigators later returned to the scene of the crash to try and determine the conditions that led to the incident.

Detectives are now working to identify the vehicle and its driver in order to charge him for fleeing from officers and creating the situation leading up to the crash, according to DiDomizio.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

