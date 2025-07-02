Officer Pinned After Suspect Rams Patrol Car While Fleeing Yonkers Traffic Stop: Police

The incident happened in Yonkers at around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, near 219 Nepperhan Ave., according to the Yonkers Police Department.

Officers approached a vehicle after noticing it was parked facing the wrong direction and missing a license plate. The driver appeared to be asleep behind the wheel, police said.

When officers woke him, the man refused to lower his windows, stared at them, and then suddenly accelerated, striking one officer and pinning his leg between the suspect’s car and the police cruiser.

After the suspect drove off, the injured officer’s partner quickly radioed the fleeing vehicle’s license plate information to headquarters.

With the help of a license plate reader alert, New Rochelle Police were able to find and stop the car. The suspect, identified as Edward Arias, 24, of New Rochelle, was then taken into custody, Yonkers Police said.

The department added that the injured officer was treated at a local hospital and is recovering at home from a non-life-threatening leg injury.

Yonkers Police later posted body camera footage of the incident on their social media page.

Arias has since been charged with second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury.

