Off-Duty Yonkers Officer Accidentally Shoots Self In Eatery Restroom: Police

The incident happened on Wednesday night, Oct. 18, when an off-duty Yonkers Police officer was visiting an establishment in White Plains, according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio.

While adjusting his pants in the establishment's restroom, the off-duty officer accidentally discharged his firearm, striking himself in the genitals and causing minor injuries, DiDomizio said.

The officer then immediately reported the incident to White Plains and Yonkers Police, both of which began investigations into the incident.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident. The officer, whose name was not released, is now in stable condition, according to DiDomizio.

Authorities are still investigating in order to determine the integrity of the firearm, the holster, and what safety measures were taken by the officer.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.