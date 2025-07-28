Fair 89°

SHARE

Shooting At NFL’s Manhattan Offices Leaves Nypd Officer, Civilian Shot

A shooting suspect has fatally shot himself in a Midtown Manhattan office building after shooting an NYPD officer and civilian the lobby, according to authorities.

345 Park Ave. in Manhattan.&nbsp;&nbsp;

345 Park Ave. in Manhattan.  

Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Americasroot
The area of midtown Manhattan where the shooting happened.

The area of midtown Manhattan where the shooting happened.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened early Monday evening, July 29, at 345 Park Ave., which includes the NFL headquarters. 

The shooter entered the building and fired at a police officer, who was working private security at the time, and the civilian, according to ABC7 New York. 

Police sources say the shooting suspect killed himself on the 33rd floor of the building, the outlet report. 

Global investment firm Blackstone Inc., one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, also has its headquarters in the building.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

A security camera image shows the apparent shooter holding a long gun and walking outside the office building, according to ABC7 New York.

Check back to Daly Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE