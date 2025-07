Shooting At NFL’s Manhattan Offices Leaves Nypd Officer, Civilian Shot

The incident happened early Monday evening, July 29, at 345 Park Ave., which includes the NFL headquarters.

The shooter entered the building and fired at a police officer, who was working private security at the time, and the civilian, according to ABC7 New York.

Police sources say the shooting suspect killed himself on the 33rd floor of the building, the outlet report.

Global investment firm Blackstone Inc., one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, also has its headquarters in the building.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

A security camera image shows the apparent shooter holding a long gun and walking outside the office building, according to ABC7 New York.

