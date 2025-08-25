Fog/Mist 68°

SHARE

Nypd Car Runs Over Man Lying In Street Near US Open, Kills Him: Reports

A man was killed after a police car struck him while he was lying in the street near where the US Open is being held in New York City, according to reports.

The crash happened within&nbsp;Flushing Meadows Corona Park near the Queens Theatre. The US Open is being held in the nearby USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, located near the top of the above image.&nbsp;

The crash happened within Flushing Meadows Corona Park near the Queens Theatre. The US Open is being held in the nearby USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, located near the top of the above image. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 23, just before 5 p.m., when an NYPD patrol car drove over the man in Flushing Meadows Corona Park near the Queens Theatre, ABC7 reported. 

The man, who the outlet reported had been lying in the street at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The NYPD later said the officer had been driving at around 10 miles per hour when the man was struck, according to the outlet. 

More details about why the man was in the road were not available. Daily Voice has reached out to the NYPD for more information. 

The crash happened within the same park where the 2025 US Open is being held, which is centered in the nearby USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. 

Click here to read the full report by ABC7. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE