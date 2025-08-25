Nypd Car Runs Over Man Lying In Street Near US Open, Kills Him: Reports

The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 23, just before 5 p.m., when an NYPD patrol car drove over the man in Flushing Meadows Corona Park near the Queens Theatre, ABC7 reported.

The man, who the outlet reported had been lying in the street at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The NYPD later said the officer had been driving at around 10 miles per hour when the man was struck, according to the outlet.

More details about why the man was in the road were not available. Daily Voice has reached out to the NYPD for more information.

The crash happened within the same park where the 2025 US Open is being held, which is centered in the nearby USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

