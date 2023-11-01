NY Congressional Candidate Pauses Campaign To Let Westchester Executive Latimer Decide On Run

Michael Gerald, a Democratic candidate for the NY-16 Congressional District seat, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 31 that he would be pausing his campaign until Latimer decides if he is running for the same seat or not.

The 16th district is made up of the southern part of Westchester County, including the suburban cities of White Plains, Mount Vernon, Yonkers, New Rochelle, and Rye, and a small portion of the northern Bronx.

Gerald attributed his decision to his belief that Latimer, also a Democrat, would be an "outstanding candidate," according to his office. Latimer is currently considering a run against the seat's incumbent, New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

"If George runs, he would be fantastic. If he does not run, we will be full speed ahead," Gerald said in his announcement.

Gerald's campaign pause comes as Bowman goes against the majority of the Democratic Party's stance on the conflict in Israel. Rather than support Israel's military effort against the Hamas militant group, Bowman has called for a ceasefire on both sides.

"We need to be focused on diplomatic solutions that center love and our shared humanity, which is exactly why I’m calling for a ceasefire and for all of the hostages are released," Bowman said in a post on the X platform on Saturday, Oct. 28, adding, "No more innocent civilians should be killed and families must be reunited."

Bowman's stance has caused controversy among some local Jewish leaders, according to a report by the New York Times.

In light of the conflict in Israel, Gerald said Latimer would be an excellent candidate because Westchester is home to a "substantial and influential Jewish community."

"Our district, like many others, has experienced a turbulent period with the recent events in the Middle East. The safety and concerns of our constituents are of paramount importance. I believe that George Latimer's leadership and his ability to navigate complex issues will serve the residents of NY-16 exceptionally well during these challenging times," Gerald explained.

Latimer has not yet announced any decision on if he will run against Bowman.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.