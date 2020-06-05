VP Of Operations At Company In Hudson Valley, Connecticut Loses Job Over George Floyd Challenge

The vice president of operations for a company that operates in New York and Connecticut has been fired for allegedly commenting on the "George Floyd Challenge."

Ray Migliaro, a floor manager for the Hudson Valley Comic Con, in Poughkeepsie, and the vice president of operations for the ConnecicutCon, in Hartford, has been let go from both companies, after allegedly making comments supporting the challenge.

The challenge, which has been circulating on Facebook and other forums, shows people kneeling on the necks of others, mocking the tragic police-related death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in which an officer charged with second-degree murder was seen on video kneeling on his neck and lower body for more than eight minutes.

Facebook and Instagram have been working to remove the posts.

Migliaro's Facebook page has been deleted after his actions came to light.

The announcement by the Connecticut company. ConnectiCon Convention Facebook

Hudson Valley Comic Con said on Facebook that it had decided to part ways with Migliaro given the circumstances surrounding his actions.

"HVCC is and has always been an inclusive environment open to all," the wrote. "We hope that everyone is staying healthy and safe during these challenging times and appreciate those who brought this to our attention."

On Wednesday, June 3, the Connecticut business also terminated Migliaro.

"Effective immediately, we have terminated Ray Migliaro from his position as VP of Operations, he will no longer be involved with the convention going forward," the company wrote. "We do not condone or agree with his recent activities on social media."

