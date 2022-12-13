See Where Yonkers Ranks On List Of Most Sinful Cities In America

A city in Westchester County is one of the most sinful in America, according to a new report.

Yonkers places as the 165th most sinful city in the country, according to a list released by Wallethub on Monday, Dec. 5.

To determine the most sinful cities, the outlet compared 182 cities across seven "key dimensions": Anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

Out of these categories, Yonkers ranks:

162nd in anger and hatred;

134th in jealousy;

178th in excesses and vices;

137th in greed;

177th in lust;

59th in vanity;

50th in laziness.

According to one expert interviewed for the report, one's surroundings can contribute to their urge to commit "sinful behavior."

"We are social creatures, and a good deal of our attitudes and behaviors hinge upon our surroundings. That doesn’t mean every outcome is inevitable – we have a degree of agency – but the environment is crucial to understand human behavior," said Blake Victor Kent, an assistant professor of sociology at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California.

The top three cities on the list include Las Vegas, Nevada; St. Louis, Missouri; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. New York City also appears on the list as the 15th most sinful city, according to the report.

