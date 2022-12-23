Man Who Hid In Saw Mill River Admits To Fatally Shooting Victim 5 Times In Yonkers: DA

A man who hid from police in a river after fatally shooting a victim five times in Westchester County has admitted to his crimes, officials said.

Yonkers resident Terrence Gonzalez, age 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Dec. 22 to killing 23-year-old Lateef Butler outside a Yonkers apartment building on June 26, 2020, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

On the day of the shooting, around 6 p.m., during a dispute outside the Whitney Young Manor apartment complex on Nepperhan Avenue where they both lived, Gonzalez shot Butler five times with a .38 caliber revolver, hitting him in the neck, chest, hip, and thigh, Rocah said.

Butler was then taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers, where he died.

After the shooting, Gonzalez led police on a chase and tried to hide in the Saw Mill River by Stefanik Park in Yonkers. However, he was soon caught, and authorities also found the gun used in the shooting under a bush by Center Street, according to Rocah.

Surveillance footage of the shooting also identified Gonzalez as the suspect, Rocah said.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and faces up to 25 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 16.

