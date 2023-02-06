Man Gets Years In Prison For Violent Yonkers Home Invasion, Tying Up Elderly Woman

An out-of-state man will spend decades in prison after brutally invading a Westchester County home and violently threatening its occupants.

North Carolina resident Confessor Soto, age 50, was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 3 to 25 years in state prison for the 2018 Yonkers home invasion, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.

On the day of the incident, April 23, 2018, Soto entered a residence on Leighton Avenue through the backdoor while carrying a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and zip ties. He then tied up the 82-year-old homeowner and forced her into the bedroom of her 54-year-old daughter, demanding money from her at gunpoint.

Soto then fired a shot at the daughter, which grazed the top of her head. The daughter was then able to escape from the residence and was able to get help from a "good samaritan" who called the police, District Attorney officials said.

Soto then left the house and went to the Bronx, and left his clothes and gun in the vestibule of an apartment there on South Broadway. Authorities were able to recover these items during the investigation, and also found video footage of Soto fleeing the residence after the home invasion.

Soto was then caught by authorities in Fayetteville, North Carolina on April 30, 2019. After a three-week trial, he was found guilty on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, of the following charges:

Second-degree assault;

Two counts of first-degree burglary;

First-degree attempted robbery;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Soto was acquitted of both second-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted assault.

In addition to his prison sentence, Soto will serve five years of supervised release.

