John F. Kennedy’s Grand-Niece And Her Son, 8, Missing After Boating Accident, Reports Say

The search is on for two members of the Kennedy family who were reported missing after going boating in the Chesapeake Bay.

Maeve Kennedy McKean - the granddaughter of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and grand-niece of President John F. Kennedy - and her 8-year-old son Gideon were reported missing near Annapolis, Maryland. They haven’t been seen or heard from since Thursday, April 2.

According to reports, McKean was taking the family to visit her mother’s waterfront home in Shady Side, Maryland when her son kicked a ball into the water and it drifted away. The two “popped into a canoe” to track down the ball, but strayed out too far out in the water and couldn’t get back in.

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the search for the two missing canoers. Queen Anne Police Department, Arundel Police Department, Maryland Natural Resource Police, and Maryland State Police have been assisting in the search

Coast Guard officials received a report of "two individuals were seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe" near Herring Bay, 10 miles south of Annapolis, and were "not seen again," according to a statement released Friday by the Coast Guard.

McKean, who is the daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. She works as an executive director at the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative in Washington D.C.

"At this time, our family asks for privacy and that everyone keeps Maeve and Gideon in their prayers," the Kennedy family said in a statement provided by a spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

