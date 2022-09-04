Contact Us
DJ Khaled Films Music Video In Westchester County With Rapper Jadakiss

Nicole Valinote
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled Photo Credit: By Meghan Roberts - DJ Khaled, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=106538466

DJ Khaled filmed a music video in Westchester County with rapper and area resident Jadakiss this week. 

The 46-year-old record producer shared a post on Instagram on Monday, Aug. 29, announcing that he was filming the video in Yonkers.

"@jadakiss I had a amazing time in YONKERS TODAY," he captioned one of the videos he posted to Instagram.

Jason Terrance Phillips, known by his stage name Jadakiss, grew up in Yonkers.

"Had @djkhaled on Warburton yesterday!" Jadakiss said in an Instagram post. "YONKERS DID"

