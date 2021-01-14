COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Community

There was a slight uptick in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, where there were nearly 725 new infections reported across the county, according to the Department of Health.

The county was reporting 11,321 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Jan. 14, including 723 new positives, after dipping to 11,283 in Westchester the day before.

Late last week, there were less than 10,000 active cases under investigation.

More than 1.57 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Westchester since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in a total of 80,869 positive cases for a 5.1 percent infection rate that has been on the rise for weeks.

The overall positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley has been on the rise, from 7.83 percent on Sunday, Jan. 10 to 7.86 the following day, up to 7.95 as of Jan. 12, and back down to 7.81 percent on Wednesday, Jan. 113.

In the mid-Hudson Valley region, there are currently 1,015 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, representing 0.04 percent of the population, leaving 39 percent of hospital beds still available.

A total of 446 COVID-19 patients are in ICU in the Hudson Valley out of 692 available beds, leaving 39 percent still open.

Twelve new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Westchester on Jan. 13, bringing the death toll in the county to 1,762 since the pandemic began.

Port Chester remains the county’s only “orange” hotspot, while New Rochelle, Ossining, Peekskill, Port Chester, Tarrytown, and Yonkers remain designed “yellow zones.”

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Jan. 14:

Yonkers: 2,784;

New Rochelle: 910;

White Plains: 683;

Mount Vernon: 679;

Yorktown: 536;

Greenburgh: 455;

Ossining Village: 447;

Peekskill: 440;

Cortlandt: 413;

Port Chester: 398;

Harrison: 282;

Mamaroneck Village: 258;

Somers: 227;

Mount Pleasant: 223;

Eastchester: 194;

Tarrytown: 187;

Sleepy Hollow: 185;

Rye City: 166;

Bedford: 163;

New Castle: 122;

Mamaroneck Town: 112;

Mount Kisco: 111;

Dobbs Ferry: 102;

Rye Brook: 100;

North Castle: 99;

Scarsdale: 91;

Croton-on-Hudson: 86;

Tuckahoe: 85;

Bronxville: 73;

Briarcliff Manor: 69;

Pelham: 61;

Pleasantville: 60;

North Salem: 60;

Pelham Manor: 59;

Lewisboro: 58;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 57;

Buchanan: 55;

Ossining Town: 47;

Elmsford: 48;

Larchmont: 42;

Irvington: 36;

Ardsley: 34;

Pound Ridge: 24.

There were 212,580 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 13, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 13,661 positive cases for a 6.42 percent positive infection rate, down nearly a full point from the day before.

There are now 8,823 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, down more than 100, while more than 1,500 are in ICU and 956 are intubated with the virus. There were 165 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, more than 28 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,183,608 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 32,379 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

"New York is pushing forward to conduct more tests, add to hospital beds and make it easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine across the state, but we need New Yorkers to stay vigilant and take safety precautions as the virus is still spreading," Cuomo said. "Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are vital tools New Yorkers can use to stay safe, and local governments are bound to enforce state public health law.

"We're moving through a difficult period in our history, and I know COVID fatigue has set in and New Yorkers crave normalcy, but we will get through this together and come out on the other side."

