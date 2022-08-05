16-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Yonkers Crash

Family, friends, and students are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old high school student who died after a hit-and-run driver in Westchester County.

Christopher Jack "CJ" Hackett was killed just after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 660 McLean Ave., in Yonkers, by a van that fled the scene, said. Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police.

Archbishop Stepinac High School﻿ in White Plains, where Hackett, a Yonkers resident, was enrolled, will have counselors available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 for students who would like to gather and share their memories of CJ, school officials said.

The school has also set up a donation link to help the family with funeral expenses and other costs at bngn.blackbaud.school/?id=c05z30jfrfv#/home/.

Police say they have found the van and a suspect is in custody. Information on the suspect has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.