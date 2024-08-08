New Update: Persons Of Interest ID'd After Body Found In Shopping Cart In Yonkers: Report

According to a report by NBC New York, two men are now persons of interest in connection with a body found on fire near the border of Yonkers and Mount Vernon.

The body's discovery originally occurred on Monday, Aug. 5 just before 2 a.m. on the southern sidewalk of the Oak Street bridge at the Yonkers and Mount Vernon border, according to Yonkers Police.

At that time, authorities responded to a fire and realized the body had been what was burning after the flames were put out.

Police later determined that it had been put in a shopping cart before it was burned, according to Yonkers Police.

The investigation into the death, which was deemed a homicide, was later turned over to the New York City Police Department and the Bronx County District Attorney’s Office when it was determined the victim was killed elsewhere before being "dumped" in Yonkers, according to police.

The two men, who are now persons of interest, were seen on surveillance video pushing a cart down a street that allegedly had the body inside, which did not have hands or teeth. The cart is believed to be the same one found in Yonkers, NBC reported.

The outlet also added that a search warrant related to the incident was conducted at a Bronx residence on Rogers Place, where human remains were found in the kitchen as well as a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

More information, including the victim's identity, has still not been released.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

