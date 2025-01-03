New Sushi, Latin Fusion Spot Coming To Yonkers: Here's Where

Papi Sushi Latin Fusion will be coming to the city of Yonkers at 811 McLean Ave. in the space that formerly housed Salsa Bembe, according to the eatery's Instagram page.

The business will be an "upscale Latin restaurant," according to the owner.

Although an opening date has not yet been announced, the space is now being remodeled and the owners teased soon-to-be-coming news on their social media:

"Follow us to stay tuned," they wrote.

Click here to view the business's Instagram page.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.