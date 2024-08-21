In an announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 21, the Ridge Hill shopping center in Yonkers revealed that two new retailers plan to open stores.

The new businesses include:

Lenscrafters, which will open a 3,140-square-foot store across from Banana Republic and Uniqlo in October;

Sunglass Hut, which will open an 886-square-foot store between Pandora and a new Shake Shack location in mid-October.

Additionally, two businesses already present at the shopping center announced new expansions:

Dick's Sporting Goods will increase its size from 50,000 to 76,000 square feet. The new layout will feature a larger premium footwear section, several golf-hitting bays, a multi-sport cage for athletes to try products, and a "House of Cleats," which will give a 360-degree view of over 400 athlete choices for cleats in multiple sports;

Sky Zone, an indoor active entertainment center, will increase in size by 7,200 square feet. The expansion will allow for new attractions such as the Warrior Course, Air Court, Slides, and more party rooms.

The area where Dick's and Sky Zone are located, the shopping center's northern end, is currently being converted into a family-friendly zone. This involves the replacement of a fountain with seating, green space, a kids’ play area, and hardscaping, as well as more space for eateries to add patio space.

"We’re so excited for Dick’s and Sky Zone to double down on their investment at Ridge Hill and continue growing with us," said Morgan Liesenfelt, the director of leasing at the shopping center's owner, North American Properties.

"Our team is equally as thrilled about the additions of LensCrafters and Sunglass Hut. We have been working to add more popular lifestyle brands to the merchandising mix, and both meet that standard," Liesenfelt added.

Check back to Daily Voice for more information about the opening dates.

