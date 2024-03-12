New Eatery To Hold Grand Opening In Yonkers: 'Place Where Everyone Is Satisfied'

Yonkers Social Lounge, located at 143 Lake Ave., will officially open on Friday, March 15 at 2 p.m., when it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will be attended by Yonkers city officials such as Mayor Mike Spano.

An opening event for the public will then take place at 8 p.m. later that night.

The establishment, owned by Dwayne Cloud and Habbari Cleveland, will offer several delicious menu items such as cheeseburgers, buffalo wings, steak and cheese with fries, fried corn, and more. It will also offer custom drinks, including plenty of frozen beverages.

The lounge owners, which calls itself a "place where everyone is satisfied," also said it will provide a great atmosphere for sports viewing, comedy acts, and other fun entertainment.

Visitors will also get the chance to see the establishment's Yonkers Hall of Fame, which will honor local artists such as Mary J. Blige, DMX, and unsigned artists like Bill Blass.

The eatery will open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.