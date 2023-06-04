New Eatery Opens In Yonkers: 'This House Is Already Everybody's House'

Francis Deli & Grill, located in Yonkers at 295 South Broadway, celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 31 that featured appearances from Yonkers city officials such as Mayor Mike Spano.

The new eatery is owned by Francis and Lily Ramirez, who have been involved in opening restaurants in South Yonkers for over 20 years.

The business is primarily a deli and grill but also serves a combination of Latin, Caribbean, and American cuisine. Menu options highlighted by the owners include chicken and waffles as well as chuleta con carne.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Spano called the restaurant's food "just fantastic," and highlighted how integral the owners have been in South Yonkers over the years.

Owner Francis Ramirez said that he intends to make everyone who comes into the restaurant feel like they're at home.

"Francis Deli and Grill is only my name, but this house is already everybody's house and they know," he said, adding, "Southwest Yonkers is one family and I feel like I'm a part of that family."

