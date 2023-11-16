Fair 49°

New Eatery Celebrates Grand Opening In Yonkers: 'Fast, Fresh, Friendly'

A new eatery in Westchester that offers a host of organic salads, smoothies, and wraps is already off to a great start. 

<p>Beyond Greens and Grain, located in Yonkers on Yonkers Avenue, is now open.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: City of Yonkers
Ben Crnic
Beyond Greens and Grains, located in Yonkers at 798 Yonkers Ave., held a grand opening celebration on Monday, Nov. 13, Yonkers city officials announced. 

The eatery, which soft-launched in August, is a perfect stop for those craving a healthy meal, snack, or drink to fuel them for the day. Menu items include acai bowls, chef-designed quinoa bowls, wraps, and sandwiches. 

Additionally, the eatery makes fresh juices such as Immunity Juice which includes carrots, apples, kale, ginger, and cucumber; Green Tonic Juice with celery, spinach, cilantro, ginger, and lemon; and red citrus juice, with beets, carrots, and orange. 

Smoothie lovers will also want to stop by and try options like the Tropical Strawberry, Almond Bliss, and Antioxidant-Pineapple smoothies. 

The new eatery has already garnered positive reactions from Yelp reviewers. 

"Fast, Fresh, and Friendly. The made-to-order salads are excellent and not too expensive!" wrote Neil S. of Bronxville, who added, "They have only been open for a week, and I've already ordered from them twice!" 

The full menu can be viewed by clicking here.

