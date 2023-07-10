New Details: Missing 15-Year-Old From Yonkers May Have Been Abducted, Family Says

Edwin Valerio, age 15, has been missing since running away from his Yonkers home on Sunday, July 2, according to Yonkers Police.

As of Monday, July 10, Valerio had still not been located, the department announced. In a statement released on Sunday, July 9, Valerio's family said that they believe he may have been abducted.

"It is believed that my son may have been lured by an online predator," said Lucesita Valerio, who added that Edwin had been suffering from depression before his disappearance.

Valerio added that Edwin was last seen on South Broadway (Route 9) between Park Hill and Caryl Avenue, and urged anyone with surveillance footage to come forward.

"Our son can be anywhere, " Lucesita Valerio said.

Anyone with information as to Valerio's whereabouts or who may be in contact with him is asked to call Yonkers Police Department Missing Persons Investigators at 914-377-7299.

