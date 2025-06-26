Multiple Alarms, Scorching Heat: Blaze Goes Up At Apartment High-Rise In Yonkers

Crews were met with heavy smoke and fire when they arrived around 354 Nepperhan Ave. in Yonkers, where flames were tearing through several fifth-floor apartments as well as scaffolding surrounding the building, the Yonkers Fire Department said.

Firefighters launched an aggressive attack inside the building and helped evacuate several residents trapped on the upper floors. Searches of fire-damaged apartments turned up no victims, officials said.

The brutal summer heat added an extra layer of danger to the operation. With temperatures well into the 90s and high humidity, the fire department required multiple alarms to bring in additional manpower and resources to contain the blaze.

The American Red Cross and the Yonkers Office of Emergency Management are now helping displaced residents.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.