Mother, 3 Children Hospitalized After Car Overturns In Yonkers Crash

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4, in the area of Edgewood Avenue and Kimball Avenue in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Detective Lt. Frank DiDomizio.

Responding officers and firefighters found one of the vehicles flipped onto its side with a mother and three children inside. The other car involved in the crash was occupied by two adults, DiDomizio said.

All six people sustained what appeared to be minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals for evaluation, according to police.

More information about the crash was not immediately available.

