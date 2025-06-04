Fair 81°

SHARE

Mother, 3 Children Hospitalized After Car Overturns In Yonkers Crash

Six people, including a mother and her three children, were hospitalized after a two-car crash in Westchester that left one vehicle overturned, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Kimball Avenue in Yonkers, police said. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Kimball Avenue in Yonkers, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4, in the area of Edgewood Avenue and Kimball Avenue in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Detective Lt. Frank DiDomizio. 

Responding officers and firefighters found one of the vehicles flipped onto its side with a mother and three children inside. The other car involved in the crash was occupied by two adults, DiDomizio said.

All six people sustained what appeared to be minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals for evaluation, according to police.

More information about the crash was not immediately available. 

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE