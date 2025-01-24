Man's Attack On Ex-Girlfriend, Robbery Of Intervening Victim In Yonkers Lands Him Jail Time

Litchfield County resident Paul Price of Torrington was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 23 to 10 years in prison on charges connected to an August 2023 incident where he repeatedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend in Yonkers, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Jan. 24.

The harrowing ordeal began when Price confronted his ex-girlfriend at her Yonkers workplace on the day of the incident, forcing her into her car and attacking her during the drive back to her apartment. Once there, he pulled her out of the car by her hair and slammed her onto the concrete. At her apartment, he then brutally beat her and choked her into unconsciousness.

When the victim eventually escaped to a nearby mechanic shop, Price followed her, assaulted her again, and then assaulted and robbed a victim who tried to help.

Price later pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and second-degree assault in December.

During sentencing proceedings, Price's ex-girlfriend read a victim impact statement and described the ordeal as "one of the worst days of my life."

"I was physically, verbally, emotionally, and mentally assaulted by a menace to society," she continued.

Westchester District Attorney Susan Cacace also condemned Price's actions, calling it a "merciless assault" that "highlights the everyday danger of domestic violence."

"Anyone experiencing violence from a current or former partner should reach out to my office or their local police department for assistance. We are committed to protecting the safety and privacy of domestic violence survivors," Cacace added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.