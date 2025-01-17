Man Who Tried Killing Off-Duty Officer By Parkway In Yonkers Gets Years In Prison

Bryan Martinez, 31, of Port Chester, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the attempted murder of an off-duty New York City Police officer in Yonkers in November 2023, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Jan. 17.

According to the DA's Office, on Nov. 14, 2023, Martinez stalked and followed the victim’s car over a personal grievance. At a traffic light near the Saw Mill River Parkway and Tompkins Avenue in Yonkers, Martinez fired his 9 mm pistol, shooting past another vehicle to hit the victim, who was sitting in his car.

The officer was struck in the arm but managed to drive himself to St. John’s Hospital in Yonkers for treatment.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace condemned the act: "An attempted murder, committed in broad daylight, nearly claimed the life of an NYPD officer. This brazen violence also endangered the lives of one or more passersby, who had no involvement in this dispute."

"I am thankful that the officer survived this assault and has largely recovered from his physical injuries," Cacace added.

In addition to his prison sentence, Martinez will have to serve five years of post-release supervision. An order of protection was also provided for the victim.

Martinez pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the second degree in September 2024.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.