Man Tries Robbing Bank, Claims To Be Armed In Yonkers

The incident happened in Yonkers at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, when a male suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank at 1076 Yonkers Ave., Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink said on Monday, Jan. 27.

According to Spink, the suspect passed a note to the teller, claiming he had a weapon and demanding large bills. However, the suspect fled the scene before obtaining any money and before police arrived.

Yonkers Police immediately responded and launched an investigation. Utilizing video surveillance footage, officers began searching the area for the suspect.

Detectives, along with members of the FBI Safe Streets Taskforce, ultimately located and detained a suspect in the Bronx. Additionally, authorities recovered a vehicle believed to have been used during the attempted robbery.

The suspect's name was not made public.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.