Man Taken To Hospital After Being Struck By Car In Yonkers

A man was injured after being hit by a vehicle at a busy intersection in Westchester.

The incident happened in Yonkers in the area of Central Park Avenue and Clark Street.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Thursday, March 14 around midnight, when a pedestrian was struck in Yonkers in the area of Central Park Avenue and Clark Street, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink. 

Arriving police found a 65-year-old man with an injury to his left ankle that he had sustained after being hit while crossing the road. The driver who struck him remained at the scene and met with police. 

No charges were filed in the crash, Spink said.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and is expected to be released soon. 

