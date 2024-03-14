Man Taken To Hospital After Being Struck By Car In Yonkers

The incident happened on Thursday, March 14 around midnight, when a pedestrian was struck in Yonkers in the area of Central Park Avenue and Clark Street, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

Arriving police found a 65-year-old man with an injury to his left ankle that he had sustained after being hit while crossing the road. The driver who struck him remained at the scene and met with police.

No charges were filed in the crash, Spink said.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and is expected to be released soon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.