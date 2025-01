The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 31 at around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Yonkers Avenue and Central Park Avenue in Yonkers, when an elderly man crossing the street was hit by a car after the driver failed to see him, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

All parties remained at the scene, Spink said.

