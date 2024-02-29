Man Steals Tractor-Trailer Carrying $32K Worth Of Alcohol In Yonkers: Here's His Sentence

New Rochelle resident Kelvin Liriano was sentenced to six months in prison for stealing the truck from a lot off Interstate 87 in Yonkers in March 2023, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday, Feb. 29.

According to the DA's Office, on March 21, 2023, at around 1:15 a.m., Liriano stole a $45,000 semi-tractor trailer truck containing 1,560 cases of Mike's Hard Lemonade worth $32,793 from the lot. He then drove the truck to Brooklyn, where the vehicle was eventually found abandoned and empty on Atlantic Avenue by police.

Liriano was eventually arrested in connection with the theft by New York State Police on April 17, 2023. He pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny on Nov. 20, officials said.

In addition to his prison sentence, Liriano will also have to serve five years of probation and is required to pay $42,793.76 in restitution.

