Man Steals 3 Semi-Trailers Of Goods From Parking Lot On I-87 In Yonkers: Police

A man faces larceny charges after allegedly stealing over $250,000 of consumable goods from a parking lot on a highway in Westchester, police said. 

A New Rochelle man is charged with stealing three semi-trailers of "consumable goods" from a parking lot on I-87 in Yonkers, police said. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Kindel Media on Pexels
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

New Rochelle resident Kelvin Garcia Liriano, age 27, was arrested on Monday, April 17 for three counts of second-degree grand larceny, New York State Police announced on Thursday, May 18. 

According to authorities, Liriano stole three semi-trailers of "consumable goods" from the Tandem Lot located on Interstate 87 northbound in Yonkers. 

The value of the stolen goods totaled more than $250,000, police said.

Liriano's arrest stemmed from a long-term investigation conducted by state police, investigators from the Westchester District Attorney's Office, and detectives from Yonkers Police and New Rochelle Police. 

Liriano was arraigned and remanded to the Westchester County Jail. 

