Man Stabbed In Targeted Attack In Yonkers: Suspect Gets Attempted Murder Charge, Police Say

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 6, just after 2 p.m. at 47 Riverdale Ave. in Yonkers, Yonkers Police Lt. Robert Spink said on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. They provided emergency medical care, using a tourniquet to control the bleeding. The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Spink said the investigation quickly identified a suspect, 50-year-old Yonkers resident Peter Coles. The stabbing is believed to have been a targeted assault stemming from a dispute between people who knew each other.

Coles is expected to be arraigned on one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of first-degree assault. Detectives from the department’s Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

