Man Shot Near Medical Center In Yonkers, Suspect At Large: Police

The incident happened on Thursday, June 15 just before 2:30 p.m. in Yonkers in the area of St. John's Medical Center at 2 Park Ave., where a man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm, according to Yonkers Police Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Police are currently at the scene investigating the incident and have not yet made any arrests.

Politopoulos said that there are no active threats to the public in connection with the shooting and that the preliminary theory is that the incident was not random. However, this is "subject to change," he added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

