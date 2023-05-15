Fair 69°

SHARE

Man Shot In Chest, Hospitalized In Critical Condition In Yonkers: Police

Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in the chest in Westchester, leaving him hospitalized with serious injuries. 

The shooting happened in the area of Culver Park on Livingston Avenue in Yonkers.
The shooting happened in the area of Culver Park on Livingston Avenue in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Saturday, May 13 around 10 p.m., when a 44-year-old Yonkers man was shot in the chest in the area of Culver Park on Livingston Avenue, according to Yonkers Police Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos. 

The victim is now hospitalized in critical but stable condition at a local trauma center in the area.  

A suspect has not yet been located by police, but detectives are currently investigating, Politopoulos said. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE