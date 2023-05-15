Man Shot In Chest, Hospitalized In Critical Condition In Yonkers: Police

The incident happened on Saturday, May 13 around 10 p.m., when a 44-year-old Yonkers man was shot in the chest in the area of Culver Park on Livingston Avenue, according to Yonkers Police Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos.

The victim is now hospitalized in critical but stable condition at a local trauma center in the area.

A suspect has not yet been located by police, but detectives are currently investigating, Politopoulos said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

